Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Update

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sappi Stock Performance

SPPJY stock remained flat at $2.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sappi has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Sappi alerts:

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sappi will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.