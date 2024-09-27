Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $1.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.15.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
