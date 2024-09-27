Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $1.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.