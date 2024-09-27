Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

RVSB stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RVSB Free Report ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.38% of Riverview Bancorp worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

