Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
RVSB stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
