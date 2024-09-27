Riva Jean Richard Sells 2,000 Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Stock

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.13, for a total transaction of C$52,260.00.

Riva Jean Richard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Riva Jean Richard sold 2,000 shares of Pollard Banknote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

Pollard Banknote Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PBL stock opened at C$27.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.09. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 12-month low of C$17.95 and a 12-month high of C$37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40. The firm has a market cap of C$733.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend

Pollard Banknote ( TSE:PBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of C$137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 2.0258549 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cormark cut their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.