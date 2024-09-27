Riva Jean Richard Sells 2,000 Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Stock

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.13, for a total transaction of C$52,260.00.
Riva Jean Richard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 20th, Riva Jean Richard sold 2,000 shares of Pollard Banknote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.
Pollard Banknote Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of PBL stock opened at C$27.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.09. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 12-month low of C$17.95 and a 12-month high of C$37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40. The firm has a market cap of C$733.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.62.
Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cormark cut their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Pollard Banknote Company Profile
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
