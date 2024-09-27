REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Announces $1.48 Monthly Dividend

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 1.479 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $17.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIPI opened at $49.76 on Friday. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $56.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43.

