ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Short Interest Update

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the August 31st total of 585,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ReShape Lifesciences Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ RSLS opened at $5.55 on Friday. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 208.37% and a negative net margin of 112.11%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

