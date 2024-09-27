Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Foundation Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will earn $0.55 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FFWM. Raymond James downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

First Foundation Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $348.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth $3,819,000. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,033,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after acquiring an additional 90,840 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 742,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 187,182 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in First Foundation by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 463,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 97,732 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

