Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.06. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of C$18.72 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aya Gold & Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.82.

Shares of AYA opened at C$19.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.07. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$6.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.15. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 212.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.66.

In other news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$277,701.50. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

