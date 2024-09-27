Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on REPYY. UBS Group upgraded Repsol to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Repsol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Repsol stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Repsol had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

