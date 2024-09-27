Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Price Performance
MBSF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,406. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $27.72.
About Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF
