Raymond James Weighs in on Rio2 Limited’s Q1 2025 Earnings (CVE:RIO)

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIOFree Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rio2 in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rio2’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Rio2’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Rio2 (CVE:RIOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.10 price target on Rio2 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Rio2 Trading Down 3.1 %

CVE:RIO opened at C$0.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$200.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.35. Rio2 has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 24.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

