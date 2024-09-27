Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MAG. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

MAG Silver stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.14. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,518,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at $9,932,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MAG Silver by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,981,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,603,000 after purchasing an additional 696,140 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 596,283 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in MAG Silver by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,063,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 576,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

