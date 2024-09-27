Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TECK. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Paradigm Capital raised shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Teck Resources by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 583.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

