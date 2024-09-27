Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Raised to C$40.00 at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.81.

Shares of TSE QBR.B opened at C$34.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$27.25 and a 12 month high of C$35.20.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

