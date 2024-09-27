Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Raised by Analyst

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of C$56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.48 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SSL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.56. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$5.36 and a one year high of C$8.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

