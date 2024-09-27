Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Boosted by Raymond James

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Gold in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$412.43 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%.
Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$29.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.23. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.23 and a 52 week high of C$30.64.
In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total value of C$459,913.60. In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total transaction of C$459,913.60. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.10, for a total value of C$448,490.00. Insiders sold 72,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,122 in the last ninety days. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 85.16%.
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
