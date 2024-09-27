Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Lowered by Analyst

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ERO. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 39.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,121,095 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ero Copper by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 226.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 726,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 503,972 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 194,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ero Copper by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after buying an additional 115,002 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

