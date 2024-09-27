Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Boosted by Zacks Research

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Copa in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.64. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $14.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.64 EPS.

CPA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.83.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $93.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. Copa has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.93.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $819.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Copa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Copa by 34,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 192,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in Copa by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 63,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

