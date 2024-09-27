Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for AAR Corp. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AAR in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for AAR’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AAR’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.55. AAR has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 197,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in AAR by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 902.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 51,928 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after buying an additional 64,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

