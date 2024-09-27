Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Reduced by Analyst

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.24 EPS.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.30 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 10.09%.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$92.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$72.03 and a 52 week high of C$106.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$95.08.
Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
