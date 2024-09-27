Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.20.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $266.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $267.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.31.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.88 million. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Primerica will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,446,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,446,071.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $391,665.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,015 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth $1,098,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Primerica by 8.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Primerica by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 24.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

