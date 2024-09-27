Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Polymet Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Polymet Mining stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. Polymet Mining has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10.

Get Polymet Mining alerts:

About Polymet Mining

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.