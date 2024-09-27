Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

Polar Power stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.90. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 55.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

About Polar Power

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.