Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
Polar Power stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.90. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 55.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
