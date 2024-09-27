Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $83.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.54.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

