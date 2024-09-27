Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Acquires C$10,125.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tavis Aaron Carlson acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.00 per share, with a total value of C$10,125.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$290,000.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Tavis Aaron Carlson purchased 100 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$1,492.00.

TSE PEY opened at C$14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.82. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$11.09 and a one year high of C$15.99.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$257.10 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.5599315 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 85.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEY. TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.55.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

