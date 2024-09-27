Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.50. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.