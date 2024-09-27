O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the August 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

O3 Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OIIIF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 31,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,786. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. O3 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Marban Alliance property with 65 mining claims covering 2,189 hectares located in the western portion of the province of Québec, Canada.

