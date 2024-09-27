O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the August 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
O3 Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OIIIF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 31,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,786. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. O3 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.30.
About O3 Mining
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than O3 Mining
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.