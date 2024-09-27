Nora Scheinkestel Purchases 1,625 Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) Stock

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN – Get Free Report) insider Nora Scheinkestel purchased 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.30 ($5.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,862.50 ($8,125.00).
Nora Scheinkestel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 2nd, Nora Scheinkestel acquired 47,000 shares of Qantas Airways stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.84 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$321,480.00 ($220,191.78).
Qantas Airways Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,241.84, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
About Qantas Airways
Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qantas Airways
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is Viking Therapeutics Ready For Another Surge?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- AI Boom and Rate Cuts Boost Utility Stocks: Best Growth Picks
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Top 3 Homebuilder Stocks to Watch as Rates Drop
Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.