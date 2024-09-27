National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NCMI. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NCMI opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $676.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.08. National CineMedia has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $7.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 78.04%. The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 38.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 13.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

