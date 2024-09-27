MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal anticipates that the company will earn ($1.37) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MLTX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.26. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.11 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 209,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,049,000 after acquiring an additional 563,584 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.