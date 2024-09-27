Mogo’s (MOGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Mogo Stock Performance

Shares of MOGO opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. Mogo has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.79.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

