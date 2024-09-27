MINISO Group’s (MNSO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

MNSO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered MINISO Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MINISO Group

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Shares of MNSO opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MINISO Group has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 3,098.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.