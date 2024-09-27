Michael (Mick) O’Brien Purchases 5,000 Shares of EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Stock

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mick) O’Brien bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$29.51 ($20.21) per share, with a total value of A$147,540.00 ($101,054.79).
Michael (Mick) O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Michael (Mick) O’Brien purchased 9,563 shares of EQT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$29.45 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$281,630.35 ($192,897.50).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 6.28.
EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.
