Michael (Mick) O’Brien Purchases 5,000 Shares of EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Stock

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mick) O’Brien bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$29.51 ($20.21) per share, with a total value of A$147,540.00 ($101,054.79).

Michael (Mick) O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Michael (Mick) O’Brien purchased 9,563 shares of EQT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$29.45 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$281,630.35 ($192,897.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 6.28.

About EQT

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous Final dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 1st. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.90%.

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

