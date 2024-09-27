Melius Research Begins Coverage on Target (NYSE:TGT)

Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.69.

Shares of Target stock opened at $155.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.64. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Target by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,374,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $647,652,000 after buying an additional 279,656 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $639,050,000 after acquiring an additional 440,307 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Target by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $558,898,000 after acquiring an additional 470,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,114,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,031,000 after acquiring an additional 435,229 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

