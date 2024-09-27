McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 31.750-32.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 32.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $479.05 on Friday. McKesson has a 1 year low of $431.35 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $554.66 and a 200 day moving average of $556.20. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McKesson will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $613.36.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

