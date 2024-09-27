Mac Armstrong Sells 7,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $668,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at $42,052,650.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Thursday, July 18th, Mac Armstrong sold 12,227 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total value of $1,113,635.16.

On Monday, July 15th, Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total value of $1,126,450.87.

Palomar Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $95.27 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $100.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 21.63%. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Palomar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Palomar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Palomar by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.