Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lipocine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.
Lipocine Stock Performance
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Lipocine
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lipocine stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Lipocine at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
