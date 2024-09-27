Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald Acquires 763,359 Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 763,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $1,404,580.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,657,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,729,365.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $1.45 on Friday. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth about $107,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth about $207,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 161,870 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Further Reading

