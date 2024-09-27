Larry Madden Sells 3,084 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $34,078.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $12,298.32.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSP opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $688.88 million, a PE ratio of -90.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DSP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth $84,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth $111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

