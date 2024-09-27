Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Citigroup

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Lamb Weston from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.70.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LW

Lamb Weston Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $66.49 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.77. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.