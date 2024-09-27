Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Insider Sells $361,800.00 in Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $361,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,031.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KFY opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,354,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,868,000 after acquiring an additional 134,209 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,281,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after purchasing an additional 48,993 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,383,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,565,000 after purchasing an additional 220,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,846.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 886,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,553,000 after buying an additional 841,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

