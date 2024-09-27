Kiernan Bell Acquires 3,000 Shares of Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Stock

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Free Report) insider Kiernan Bell bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.94 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,820.00 ($10,150.68).

Atlas Arteria Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24.

Get Atlas Arteria alerts:

Atlas Arteria Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Atlas Arteria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

Atlas Arteria Company Profile

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 31.14% of interest in the APRR and A79 and 31.17% interest in the ADELAC located in France; 100% interest in the Warnow Tunnel located in Rostock, Germany; 66.67% interest in the Chicago Skyway situated in Chicago and 100% interest in the Dulles Greenway located in Virginia, United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.