Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Kforce Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. Kforce has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $74.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Kforce had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $356.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 59.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 487.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Kforce by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

