Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$46.00 at Citigroup

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.55.

Keyera Price Performance

KEY stock opened at C$42.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$30.08 and a 12 month high of C$42.44. The stock has a market cap of C$9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.27.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.1985409 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$74,953.79. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

