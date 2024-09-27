Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
KDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.53.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 119,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 698,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 107,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.
