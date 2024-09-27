Justin Krause Sells 1,500 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) SVP Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,874. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Justin Krause also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $237,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $207,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Justin Krause sold 1,619 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $158,662.00.

Sezzle Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $176.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sezzle Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $185.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth about $544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,369,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SEZL shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

