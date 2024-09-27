JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF stock. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Ignite Planners LLC owned 3.03% of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Price Performance

JDOC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.80. 190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 million, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $63.49.

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Healthcare Leaders ETF (JDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities issued by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare services, healthcare technology, medical technology and life sciences companies located around the globe.The adviser seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation.

