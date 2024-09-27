JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target to $24.00

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.50 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.90. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,676,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,519,000 after buying an additional 168,919 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6,194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 947,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after buying an additional 932,212 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 745,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,576,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

