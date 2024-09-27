John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Up 918.8% in September

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 918.8% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $23.07.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
