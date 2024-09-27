John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Up 918.8% in September

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 918.8% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $23.07.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

