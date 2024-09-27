John Hancock International High Dividend ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEARCA:JHID)

John Hancock International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHID – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1605 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
John Hancock International High Dividend ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
JHID stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $8.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.76. John Hancock International High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $30.88.
John Hancock International High Dividend ETF Company Profile
